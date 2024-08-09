Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

