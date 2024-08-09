Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.
Oak Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
