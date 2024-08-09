Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Strong Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $56.64. Approximately 2,414,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,904,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

