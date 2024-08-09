OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $20,437.20 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at $505,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $38,424.30.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

OFS Credit Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

