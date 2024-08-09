ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 157.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at $233,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

