OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,373,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $996.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

