Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Matthew Quinlan Purchases 29,800 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Quinlan acquired 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$19,966.00.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

