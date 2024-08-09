Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Matthew Quinlan Purchases 29,800 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Quinlan acquired 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$19,966.00.
Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
