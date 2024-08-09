Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CEO Travis J. Boone Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $12.12.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orion Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.