Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Acquires $349,600.00 in Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,584,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Orion Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Orion stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 207.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Orion in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

