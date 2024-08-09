Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 912,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,286,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 117.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 161.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 860,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

