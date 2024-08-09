Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Smiles Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Smiles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Smiles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.