Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 179,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,113,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pagaya Technologies

In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $197,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

