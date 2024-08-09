Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $16.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 45.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE PLTR opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

