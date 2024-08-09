Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

PTHRF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

