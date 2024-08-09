Papa Johns International’s (PZZA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Papa Johns International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.