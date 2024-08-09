Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at TD Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $24.69 on Friday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 215.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.