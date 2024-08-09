Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARA. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

