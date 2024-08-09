Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,001 shares of company stock worth $13,571,616. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $517.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.57 and a fifty-two week high of $521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

