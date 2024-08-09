Patrick R. Gruber Sells 127,276 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gevo Trading Up 5.2 %

Gevo stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

