Paula Green Sells 1,137 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Paula Green sold 322 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $15,456.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $14,674.77.

On Thursday, June 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.