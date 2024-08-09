Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Bradley Scott Smith Sells 1,524 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paycom Software Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $159.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.26.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
