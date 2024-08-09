Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Bradley Scott Smith Sells 1,524 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $159.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.26.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

