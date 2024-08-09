Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.90. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,423,017 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Insider Activity

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,266.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,888. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 274,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

