PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 3.4% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.01 and last traded at $64.86. 3,751,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,654,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

