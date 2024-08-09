PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 1.6%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.17 and last traded at $134.76. Approximately 1,702,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,326,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.18.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 149.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

