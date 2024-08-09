PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 184.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,554.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PENN opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
