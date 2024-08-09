Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Dwight Eric Smith Purchases 500 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.