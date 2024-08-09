PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.21 and last traded at $173.73. Approximately 899,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,527,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average of $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.