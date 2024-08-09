Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Up 8.9%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04). Approximately 16,882,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,408,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Petro Matad Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 28.92 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £31.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.01.

About Petro Matad

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.