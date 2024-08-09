Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 6,217,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,794,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

