Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Trimmed by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

