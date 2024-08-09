Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.9855 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Pick n Pay Stores Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $6.85 on Friday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
