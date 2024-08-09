Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.9855 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Pick n Pay Stores Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $6.85 on Friday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

Get Pick n Pay Stores alerts:

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.