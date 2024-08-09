Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

