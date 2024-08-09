Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,044,000 after acquiring an additional 747,852 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.