Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

