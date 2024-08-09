Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

