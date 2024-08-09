Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 311,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,103,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

