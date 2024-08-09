Preston Hopson III Sells 5,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $231.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech are scheduled to split on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.