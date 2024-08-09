Primerica, Inc. (PRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Primerica Trading Up 2.5 %

PRI opened at $249.31 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.85.

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRI

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

