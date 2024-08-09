Primerica, Inc. (PRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Primerica Trading Up 2.5 %

PRI opened at $249.31 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.85.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

