Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,946. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

