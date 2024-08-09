Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Primoris Services Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.
Insider Transactions at Primoris Services
In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,946. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
