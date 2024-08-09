Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,127,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,880,715 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSEC

Prospect Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,062,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 1,276,762 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 29.1% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,712,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 386,266 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.