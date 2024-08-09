Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $40.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104,702 shares during the period. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,694,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.