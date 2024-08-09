Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $308.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $314.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Shares of PSA opened at $313.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average of $283.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

