Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PIM opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.36.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

