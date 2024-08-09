Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Enerflex Stock Up 6.1 %

TSE EFX opened at C$7.70 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$954.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.46.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.06%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.