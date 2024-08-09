Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $196.75 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 35,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

