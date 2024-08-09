Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Trading Up 3.2 %

SPB opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.21. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.