Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Up 5.0 %

Cryoport stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 73.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.