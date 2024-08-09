Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Cryoport Stock Up 5.0 %

Cryoport stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 73.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

