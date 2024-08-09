Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Holley in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

HLLY stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Holley has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $375.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the first quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 28.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

