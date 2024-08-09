Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

SNSE stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

