Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By Desjardins

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$6.09 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$540.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

