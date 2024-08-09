Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issued By William Blair

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gogo in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $983.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gogo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

